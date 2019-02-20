Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting against Blues

Andersen will be the road starter versus the Blues on Tuesday, Paul Hendrick of Leafs Nation Network reports.

The Danish goalie is having his best season with Toronto, as he has a 2.56 GAA and .923 save percentage. Andersen has also enjoyed a nice run recently, as he has seven wins in his last 10 starts. He should get offensive from a team that has averaged 3.55 goals per game, which is good, because the Blues have averaged 3.00 goals per contest.