Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting against Boston
Andersen will start Saturday's matchup against the Bruins, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
This will be Andersen's seventh start in Toronto's first nine games. He'll be looking to exact revenge on the Bruins team that knocked the Maple Leafs out of the playoffs last season, but Andersen has been shaky thus far. The 30-year-old netminder's 4-2-0 record comes despite a 3.14 GAA and .893 save percentage.
