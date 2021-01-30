Andersen will protect the road goal in Saturday's game against the Oilers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Andersen carries a three-game win streak into Saturday's game despite mediocre play. He defeated the Oilers twice in that stretch and will look to add another win. Overall, the 31-year-old has an .896 save percentage and a 2.87 GAA through seven appearances.
