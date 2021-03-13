Andersen will protect the home net in Saturday's game versus the Jets, Brian Munz of TSN reports.

This contest will close out a three-game series against the Jets. It's split 1-1, but Andersen has struggled with an .860 save percentage and a 3.57 GAA. Overall, the 31-year-old has recorded a .902 save percentage and a 13-5-2 record this year.