Andersen (lower body) will guard the cage on the road versus Ottawa on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports, meaning he'll be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop.

Andersen returns to the crease for the first time since March 19 against the Flames. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran netminder was struggling, as he was 1-5-0 with a 3.84 GAA and .862 save percentage in his last six outings. Barring any setbacks, Andersen should reclaim his spot as the starter heading into the postseason.