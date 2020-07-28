Andersen is projected to start between the pipes in Tuesday's exhibition against the Canadiens, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen likely won't play the full game against Montreal, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get two full periods. The Danish netminder will, however, take over as the Maple Leafs' workhorse when the team's qualifying round series against the Blue Jackets kicks off Sunday.