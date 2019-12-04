Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting for second straight night

Andersen will tend the home twine in Wednesday's matchup against the Avalanche, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

Andersen was lit up in Tuesday's loss to the Flyers, allowing five goals on 28 shots. The Maple Leafs have opted to start the 30-year-old in the crease for the second straight night since they don't play again until Saturday. He'll need to be on top of his game to bounce back against a fiery Colorado offense, which leads the league with 3.73 goals per contest.