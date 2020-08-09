Andersen will be between the pipes for Sunday's Game 5 against Columbus, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

This was all but guaranteed, as Andersen has been mostly fantastic throughout the series. With a .941 save percentage and 1.79 GAA through the four games -- including a shutout in Game 2 -- fantasy managers and Leafs fans should have no issue trusting the Danish netminder in the winner-move-on, loser-go-home Game 5.