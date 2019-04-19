Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Game 5
Andersen will patrol the crease in Friday's Game 5 against the Bruins in Boston, NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin reports.
Andersen struggled a bit during Wednesday's Game 4, surrendering five goals on 30 shots en route to a 6-4 loss. The Danish netminder will look to shake off that uncharacteristically poor performance and help his team return to Toronto for Sunday's Game 6 with a chance to advance by picking up his second road win of this postseason Friday.
