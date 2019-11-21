Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Arizona
Andersen will guard the goal during Thursday's road game against Arizona.
Andersen was pretty solid in his last start Tuesday against Vegas, stopping 33 of 36 shots, but he ultimately suffered his eighth loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The Danish backstop will try to snap his four-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Coyotes club that's only averaging 2.90 goals per game at home this campaign, 26th in the NHL.
