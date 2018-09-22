Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Buffalo on Saturday

Andersen is expected to start in net Saturday against the Sabres, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Toronto will also have Calvin Pickard on the roster for this one. Andersen looked sharp Wednesday against the Senators, and he's set up for a strong season after the Maple Leafs added John Tavares in the offseason. In the meantime, Andersen will try to stay sharp against the team that finished last in the league standings last season.