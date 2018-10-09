Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Dallas

Andersen will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Stars, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen struggled in his last start Saturday against Ottawa, surrendering four goals on 23 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. The Danish netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his second win of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Dallas club that has racked up eight goals through its first two games.