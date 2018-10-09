Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Dallas
Andersen will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Stars, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen struggled in his last start Saturday against Ottawa, surrendering four goals on 23 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. The Danish netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his second win of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Dallas club that has racked up eight goals through its first two games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shaky night in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting against Ottawa•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: No slow start this year•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Penciled in for season opener•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yields two goals in victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal against Detroit•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...