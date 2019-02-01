Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Detroit
Andersen will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Red Wings, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen was rock solid in his last start Jan. 23 against the Capitals, turning aside 41 of 44 shots en route to a 6-3 victory. The Danish netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 23rd win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Detroit team that's only averaging 2.81 goals per game at home this campaign, 28th in the NHL.
