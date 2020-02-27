Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Florida
Andersen will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with the Panthers.
Andersen was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Tampa Bay, allowing three goals on 29 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his 26th win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The Danish backstop will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Florida squad that's averaging 3.67 goals per game at home this campaign, third-most in the NHL.
