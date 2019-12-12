Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in goal Thursday
Andersen will defend the net Thursday in Calgary, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports
Andersen is riding high coming off of a pair of victories over the Canucks and Blues, during which he compiled a 2-0-0 record, a 1.51 GAA and .955 save percentage. The netminder will aim to keep his successful streak rolling Thursday versus a Flames team recording 4.50 goals per game through four December contests.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Studly in Vancouver•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Mr. Cool puts chill on Cup carriers•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Drops consecutive starts•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting for second straight night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.