Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in goal Thursday

Andersen will defend the net Thursday in Calgary, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports

Andersen is riding high coming off of a pair of victories over the Canucks and Blues, during which he compiled a 2-0-0 record, a 1.51 GAA and .955 save percentage. The netminder will aim to keep his successful streak rolling Thursday versus a Flames team recording 4.50 goals per game through four December contests.