Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in goal Tuesday
Andersen will tend the twine Tuesday in Nashville, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen got a rare night off in the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday, needing a reset after allowing four or more goals in three straight outings. Nashville sits in the middle of the pack in terms of scoring (3.00 goals per game) in March, though the club averages just 2.89 goals per game at home, so Andersen could have a decent shot to notch win No. 35.
