Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in L.A.
Andersen will guard the road goal during Thursday's clash with the Kings, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Andersen was rock solid in his last start Saturday against Vancouver, turning aside 25 of 27 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. The Danish backstop will attempt to secure his 29th win of the season in a road matchup with a surprisingly hot L.A. squad that's won three straight games.
