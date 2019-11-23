Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Rockies

Andersen will protect the road cage in Saturday's matchup against the Avalanche.

Andersen has been outstanding on the road this year with a .927 save percentage and 4-2-0 record. This will be Andersen's third straight start, and he's on track to play 60 games for the fourth straight season. The 30-year-old will look to continue his momentum by slowing down the strong Avalanche attack -- they've averaged 4.15 goals per game over their last seven.