Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in St. Louis

Andersen will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game against the Blues, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen was pretty sharp in his last start Wednesday against Colorado, turning aside 27 of 29 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 10th loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Danish goaltender will try to snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a St. Louis squad that's 8-3-3 at home this season.