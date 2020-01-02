Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Winnipeg

Andersen will guard the cage during Thursday's road game against the Jets, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen was fantastic in his last appearance Tuesday against Minnesota, stopping 26 of 27 shots en route to a tidy 4-1 road win. The 30-year-old Dane will attempt to pick up a second straight road victory in a matchup with a Winnipeg team that's only averaging 2.80 goals per game at home this campaign, tied for 26th in the NHL.