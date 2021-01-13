Andersen will be between the pipes at home versus Montreal for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Andersen nearly cracked the 30-win mark for a fourth straight season last year, ending the campaign with a 29-13-7 record with three shutouts, but he posted the worst save percentage (.909) he's had since entering the league with Anaheim in 2013, so he'll be looking to get back to his career average of .917 in 2020-21. The 31-year-old Dane will attempt to pick up his first win of the year in a matchup with a revamped Canadiens forward group that now features Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson on the wings.