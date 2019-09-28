Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting preseason finale
Andersen is the starter for Saturday's preseason finale against the Red Wings, Paul Hendrick of Leafs Nation Network reports.
Andersen is the unquestioned No. 1 in net for Toronto, and he'll look to build some momentum heading into the regular season here.
