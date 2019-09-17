Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting preseason opener

Andersen will start between the pipes in Tuesday's exhibition game against Ottawa, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen was a fantastic fantasy option last season, compiling a 36-16-7 record in 60 appearances while posting a 2.77 GAA and .917 save percentage. The Danish netminder is locked in as the Maple Leafs' workhorse heading into 2019-20, and should make at least 60 starts in goal for a fourth consecutive campaign.