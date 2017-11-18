Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Saturday in Montreal
Andersen will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Canadiens.
Andersen has been red-hot recently, racking up four consecutive wins while posting a fantastic 1.68 GAA and .951 save percentage over that span. The Danish netminder will look to keep rolling Saturday and pick up his 12th victory of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with a Canadiens club that's only averaging 2.40 goals per game at home this season, 28th in the NHL.
