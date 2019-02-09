Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Saturday

Andersen will slide in between the pipes Saturday against the Canadiens in Montreal, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen stopped just enough shots, 40 of the 44 flung his way Wednesday, to take home his second straight victory and 24th of the season. He's performed noticeably worse on the road this season from a statistical standpoint, notching a 2.80 GAA and .915 save percentage; both numbers fall short of his 2.34 and .930 marks at the home rink. To pick up his 25th win of the season, Andersen will need to fend off a Canadiens team that has won four of its last five games.