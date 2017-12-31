Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Sunday in Vegas
Andersen will patrol the crease in Sunday's road game against the Golden Knights, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Andersen has played well recently, picking up three consecutive victories while posting a 2.33 GAA and .929 save percentage over that span. The Danish netminder will look to stay sharp and earn his 21st victory of the campaign in a brutal road matchup with a red-hot Golden Knights squad that's won six straight games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Notches 20th victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Going for 20th win of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Good and lucky in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In net Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands tall for 18th win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...