Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Sunday in Vegas

Andersen will patrol the crease in Sunday's road game against the Golden Knights, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Andersen has played well recently, picking up three consecutive victories while posting a 2.33 GAA and .929 save percentage over that span. The Danish netminder will look to stay sharp and earn his 21st victory of the campaign in a brutal road matchup with a red-hot Golden Knights squad that's won six straight games.