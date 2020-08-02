Andersen will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's contest against Columbus, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
No surprise here as Andersen is the clear-cut top netminder for the Maple Leafs heading into the postseason. Still, the 30-year-old struggled during the regular season with a .909 save percentage and 2.85 GAA in 52 appearances.
