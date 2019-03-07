Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starts to be limited down stretch

Andersen will play 56 games this season, according to Leafs' coach Mike Babcock.

This is devastating news for fantasy owners who are counting on the Great Dane down the stretch or in head-to-head playoffs. Andersen has already started 49 games, so that means backup Garret Sparks will end up in about half of Toronto's remaining games until season's end. It's great for the Leafs to have a rested goalie for the postseason, as Andersen struggled last year (.896 sv%) after starting 66 games. But fantasy owners need to plan to get to a title.