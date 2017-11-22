Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starts Wednesday against Florida

Andersen will be between the pipes against the Panthers on Wednesday.

Andersen and the Leafs have played very well defensively of late, allowing two goals or less in his past five starts, including back-to-back shutouts against the Habs and Devils. The Panthers are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak, but Andersen has performed well against them in the past, going 3-1-0 with a .929 save percentage in four games last season.