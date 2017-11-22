Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starts Wednesday against Florida
Andersen will be between the pipes against the Panthers on Wednesday.
Andersen and the Leafs have played very well defensively of late, allowing two goals or less in his past five starts, including back-to-back shutouts against the Habs and Devils. The Panthers are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak, but Andersen has performed well against them in the past, going 3-1-0 with a .929 save percentage in four games last season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Win streak ends against Arizona•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tipped for Monday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yet another shutout•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Saturday in Montreal•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Sheer perfection in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Designated puck stopper against New Jersey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...