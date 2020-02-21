Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Statement game against Pens

Andersen made 24 saves in a 4-0 win over the Penguins on Thursday.

Andersen stood on his head in the first period to keep the game knotted at zeros. HIs teammates then took over in the second. It was a statement game for Andersen, who really hasn't been his tremendous self since November. Performances like this mean the Leafs have hope for the postseason and you have the kind of twinetending that can carry you to a title.