Andersen made 38 saves in a 5-3 win over the Wild on Saturday night.

This was Andersen's third-straight win. He has a .934 save percentage in that span, a mark consistent with his .932 on the season. That's a big leap from Andersen's career .919 save percentage. He has ascended into the NHL's elite and may even be in its top-three. Auto-start.

