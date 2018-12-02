Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stating case to be NHL's best
Andersen made 38 saves in a 5-3 win over the Wild on Saturday night.
This was Andersen's third-straight win. He has a .934 save percentage in that span, a mark consistent with his .932 on the season. That's a big leap from Andersen's career .919 save percentage. He has ascended into the NHL's elite and may even be in its top-three. Auto-start.
