Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Status quo
Andersen (groin) remains on injured reserve ahead of Saturday's home game against the Canucks, per the NHL's official media site.
Andersen has effectively been ruled out for the upcoming contest. Michael Hutchinson is the confirmed starter against the Canucks, with Kasimir Kaskisuo designated as the emergency backup. Still, Andersen practiced in full Friday, so it seems like he is closing in on a return.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Saturday return possible•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Skates for fourth consecutive day•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Moves to IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Remains sidelined•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Working with coaching staff•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Nursing groin injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...