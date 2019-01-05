Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Status quo

Andersen (groin) remains on injured reserve ahead of Saturday's home game against the Canucks, per the NHL's official media site.

Andersen has effectively been ruled out for the upcoming contest. Michael Hutchinson is the confirmed starter against the Canucks, with Kasimir Kaskisuo designated as the emergency backup. Still, Andersen practiced in full Friday, so it seems like he is closing in on a return.

More News
Our Latest Stories