Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Staying in net Thursday

Andersen will get the home start Thursday against the Penguins, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

With the team teetering on a playoff spot, head coach Sheldon Keefe is instilling his confidence in the 30-year-old netminder. Andersen has lost three straight starts while posting a 4.42 GAA and an .835 save percentage, including allowing five goals on 24 shots to the Pens on Tuesday. He'll need to bounce back in a big way; otherwise, Jack Campbell could start cutting into Andersen's share of the starts.