Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Steps up to slow down Kings

Andersen made 36 saves on 38 Los Angeles shots in a 3-2 Monday victory.

This was a perfect bounce-back performance for the goaltender after conceding five to Ottawa on Saturday. This time, he was able to keep Los Angeles in check and allow the Leafs to pull out a win in a relatively low-scoring contest by their standards. That's a great sign moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories