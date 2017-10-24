Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Steps up to slow down Kings
Andersen made 36 saves on 38 Los Angeles shots in a 3-2 Monday victory.
This was a perfect bounce-back performance for the goaltender after conceding five to Ottawa on Saturday. This time, he was able to keep Los Angeles in check and allow the Leafs to pull out a win in a relatively low-scoring contest by their standards. That's a great sign moving forward.
