Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Still shaky

Andersen made 26 saves in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blues.

Andersen's performances have yo-yo'd all season long. Sometimes great, sometimes gag-worthy, Andersen needs to improve his consistency to help the Leafs build on last year's successes. He also took a slash across the side of the mask in the the third period that went uncalled. Andersen stayed in and was seen shaking his head, not unlike you would do to try to shake off some cobwebs, when the play switched to the Blues' end. Keep an eye on this just in case it becomes worse after the game.