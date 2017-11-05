Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Still shaky
Andersen made 26 saves in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blues.
Andersen's performances have yo-yo'd all season long. Sometimes great, sometimes gag-worthy, Andersen needs to improve his consistency to help the Leafs build on last year's successes. He also took a slash across the side of the mask in the the third period that went uncalled. Andersen stayed in and was seen shaking his head, not unlike you would do to try to shake off some cobwebs, when the play switched to the Blues' end. Keep an eye on this just in case it becomes worse after the game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 28 in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looking to right ship•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 36 in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Slated for Monday start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 26 saves in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...