Per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, Andersen (lower body) isn't on the ice for morning skate, indicating he won't be available for Wednesday's game versus Montreal.

Andersen will miss a ninth straight game Wednesday, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Andersen will have to compete with Jack Campbell, who's won a franchise record nine straight games, for playing time whenever he's finally deemed fit to play.