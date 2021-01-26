Andersen will protect the road net in Tuesday's game versus the Flames, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Andersen could end up handling a hefty workload for the time being, as Jack Campbell (leg) is expected to miss "weeks," and the Maple Leafs don't have another back-to-back set until Feb. 17. It's been an up and down start to the season for Andersen. He sports a 3-2-0 record to complement an .898 save percentage and a 2.81 GAA. The 31-year-old will have his hands full with the Flames, who average 3.25 goals per game (10th in the league).