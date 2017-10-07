Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stopping pucks Saturday night
Andersen will be between the pipes Saturday against the Rangers, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
Andersen started the season in remarkable fashion, stopping 35 of 37 shots in Wednesday's win over Winnipeg. The Rangers will be tough competition this season, even though they opened the year with a 4-2 loss to Colorado despite firing 39 shots on net. Andersen will likely see plenty of rubber again Saturday, and if the opener was a sign of things to come, he'll be able to handle it just fine.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands on head to keep Jets from soaring•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets Opening Night start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Completely healthy as camp starts•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Sitting out Worlds•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands tall in Game 6 overtime loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Receives starting nod for Game 6•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...