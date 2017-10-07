Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stopping pucks Saturday night

Andersen will be between the pipes Saturday against the Rangers, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen started the season in remarkable fashion, stopping 35 of 37 shots in Wednesday's win over Winnipeg. The Rangers will be tough competition this season, even though they opened the year with a 4-2 loss to Colorado despite firing 39 shots on net. Andersen will likely see plenty of rubber again Saturday, and if the opener was a sign of things to come, he'll be able to handle it just fine.