Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stopping pucks Tuesday

Andersen will defend the road net in Tuesday's matchup against the Wild, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Andersen is in a cold spell, as he's allowed at least three goals in four straight games while posting an .869 save percentage. However, oodles of offensive support leaves him with a 3-1-0 record in that stretch. The Wild have been inconsistent lately, as they've won three of their last five but were held to just one total goal over the two losses.