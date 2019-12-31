Play

Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stopping pucks Tuesday

Andersen will defend the road net in Tuesday's matchup against the Wild, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Andersen is in a cold spell, as he's allowed at least three goals in four straight games while posting an .869 save percentage. However, oodles of offensive support leaves him with a 3-1-0 record in that stretch. The Wild have been inconsistent lately, as they've won three of their last five but were held to just one total goal over the two losses.

More News
Our Latest Stories