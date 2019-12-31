Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stopping pucks Tuesday
Andersen will defend the road net in Tuesday's matchup against the Wild, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Andersen is in a cold spell, as he's allowed at least three goals in four straight games while posting an .869 save percentage. However, oodles of offensive support leaves him with a 3-1-0 record in that stretch. The Wild have been inconsistent lately, as they've won three of their last five but were held to just one total goal over the two losses.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Workload may be catching up•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hangs on for win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Blue-paint bound Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Not busy in 18th win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending cage Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.