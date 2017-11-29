Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 19 in easy win

Andersen made 19 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win at Calgary.

It was an easy day at the office for Andersen, who didn't face double-digit shots in any period as his team enjoyed a 30-20 edge in that category. The only goal against Andersen came with Toronto holding a three-goal lead in the third period, and he's now held seven of his past eight opponents to two goals or fewer while notching six wins over that span.

