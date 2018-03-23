Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 23 shots to defeat Predators

Andersen made 23 saves on 25 shots in Thursday's win over the Predators.

It was a great bounce-back showing from Andersen, who was burned for four goals in his return from an upper-body injury Tuesday against the Lightning. The 28-year-old advances to 34-19-5 on the season with a .918 save percentage. Andersen should see a heavy workload down the final stretch as he looks to bypass his previous career high in wins (35).