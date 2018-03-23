Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 23 shots to defeat Predators
Andersen made 23 saves on 25 shots in Thursday's win over the Predators.
It was a great bounce-back showing from Andersen, who was burned for four goals in his return from an upper-body injury Tuesday against the Lightning. The 28-year-old advances to 34-19-5 on the season with a .918 save percentage. Andersen should see a heavy workload down the final stretch as he looks to bypass his previous career high in wins (35).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In Nashville to challenge Preds•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Blows three-goal lead in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Back at it agains Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Remains out Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...