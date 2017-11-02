Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 28 in win

Andersen made 28 saves on 29 shots in a 3-1 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.

This snaps a three-game losing streak for Andersen. It's also an encouraging outing, considering that he had a 3.46 GAA and a .896 save percentage heading into this game.

