Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 28 in win
Andersen made 28 saves on 29 shots in a 3-1 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.
This snaps a three-game losing streak for Andersen. It's also an encouraging outing, considering that he had a 3.46 GAA and a .896 save percentage heading into this game.
