Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 31 shots in loss to Flames
Andersen stopped 31 of 33 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
He stoned Calgary through two periods, but finally got beaten by Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm less than a minute apart early in the third period. Andersen still has a strong 6-4 record and .919 save percentage through 10 games, and he'll likely be back between the pipes Thursday when the Leafs host the Stars.
