Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 33 in win

Andersen made 33 saves on 35 shots in a 3-2 shootout win against the Sharks on Thursday.

Andersen gets back on the winning side of things after taking a couple losses in his last two games. The Dane has been a workhorse this season, as he's played in 34 games already this year. The 27-year-old has earned those starts, as he has a 2.67 GAA and a .922 save percentage.