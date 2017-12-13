Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 35 in loss to Flyers
Andersen saved 35 of 38 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Philadelphia.
This was just the fourth loss through the past 16 games for Andersen, and his .922 save percentage and 2.69 GAA are excellent complements to his 17 wins. He's locked into a hefty workload for one of the best teams in the league, so expect Andersen to remain a solid cross-category contributor in all fantasy settings.
