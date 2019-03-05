Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 35 in win
Andersen let in two goals on 37 shots in a 6-2 win over the Flames on Monday.
Andersen pushed his win streak to five games with the convincing victory over the fourth-best offense in the league. He improved to 32-13-3 this season with a 2.56 GAA and a .924 save percentage. One of the league's best goalies is in top form currently, and will look to extend the streak Wednesday in Vancouver.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looking for fifth-straight win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wobbles but rights ship for win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Back for more against Sabres•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Downs Oilers for win No. 30•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to clash with Edmonton•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Remains among league's elite•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...