Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 35 in win

Andersen let in two goals on 37 shots in a 6-2 win over the Flames on Monday.

Andersen pushed his win streak to five games with the convincing victory over the fourth-best offense in the league. He improved to 32-13-3 this season with a 2.56 GAA and a .924 save percentage. One of the league's best goalies is in top form currently, and will look to extend the streak Wednesday in Vancouver.