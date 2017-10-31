Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 36 in loss
Andersen made 36 saves on 38 shots in an 3-2 loss to the Sharks on Monday.
Andersen has picked up a loss in four of his last five games, although you can't really fault him in this one. On the season, though, there is plenty to find fault with. He has a 3.46 GAA and a .896 save percentage.
