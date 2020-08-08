Andersen make 36 saves on 39 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
For just the second time this season, Andersen played in both halves of a back-to-back. It didn't start out very well, as he allowed a goal in the first five minutes in each of the first two periods. The Maple Leafs were able to rally all the way back with three goals in 3:34 during the third, and then Auston Matthews won it in overtime. Andersen is likely to start Sunday's decisive Game 5.
