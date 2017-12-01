Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 41 Thursday

Andersen made 41 saves in Thursday's 6-4 win at Edmonton.

While Andersen has had plenty of easy nights behind a high-scoring Toronto club, this wasn't one of those. His team's up-tempo style has led to Anderson's uninspiring 2.76 GAA despite a solid .919 save percentage, but it's also helped him accrue an excellent 15-7-1 record in 23 appearances, including wins in each of his past three.