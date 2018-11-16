Andersen made 42 saves in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

The two teams combined for 79 shots in this fast-paced affair, but Andersen was able to shut the door after a rocky first period saw the Sharks take a 3-2 lead into intermission. With a goalie who seems to play better the more shots he sees in a game and an offense that makes any deficit seem insurmountable, the Maple Leafs look primed to rack up a whole lot of wins this season.