Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stops 42 in 5-3 win
Andersen made 42 saves in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
The two teams combined for 79 shots in this fast-paced affair, but Andersen was able to shut the door after a rocky first period saw the Sharks take a 3-2 lead into intermission. With a goalie who seems to play better the more shots he sees in a game and an offense that makes any deficit seem insurmountable, the Maple Leafs look primed to rack up a whole lot of wins this season.
